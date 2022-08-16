WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

258 PM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Imperial and Riverside Counties through 345 PM PDT...

At 257 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northeast of Bombay Beach, or 13 miles south of Chiriaco

Summit. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs.

This includes CA Route 111 between mile markers 52 and 57.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3351 11576 3359 11555 3344 11541 3332 11573

TIME...MOT...LOC 2157Z 337DEG 1KT 3348 11563

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

