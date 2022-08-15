WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 451 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Desert Center, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Desert Center.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 90 and 106.

CA Route 177 near mile marker 1.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

