WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

413 PM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY...

At 413 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor Center.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 83.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES...

rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have

Lost Horse-Keys Village.

