WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

327 PM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE

COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM PDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties through 415 PM PDT...

At 330 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of Joshua Tree, or 13 miles southwest of Twentynine

Palms. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lost Horse-Keys Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 3408 11645 3408 11627 3412 11626 3412 11606

3408 11604 3407 11600 3404 11601 3403 11594

3397 11587 3382 11611 3392 11620 3392 11629

3395 11641 3404 11648

TIME...MOT...LOC 2230Z 147DEG 2KT 3402 11625

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

