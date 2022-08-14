Visiting minor league players cheer on youth team in Michigan According to the Chiefs' social media accounts, the team from Johnston, Iowa greeted the future...

Michigan back to school could cost less with tax holiday For the select few that can easily make their way south of the border to Ohio, back-to-school...

Michigan man arrested for injuring girl by throwing rock from car A Gaylord man has been taken into custody for throwing a large rock from a moving vehicle and...