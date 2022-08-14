WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 1236 AM MST Sun Aug 14 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather