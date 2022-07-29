WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

512 PM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Imperial County through 545 PM PDT...

At 511 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Gordon's Well, or 15 miles northwest of Gadsden, moving northwest at

5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Gordon's Well and Algodones Dunes.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 63 and 90.

CA Route 98 between mile markers 55 and 57.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3284 11512 3293 11500 3291 11486 3284 11476

3275 11472 3272 11473 3271 11475 3269 11513

3269 11514

TIME...MOT...LOC 0011Z 115DEG 6KT 3273 11495

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather