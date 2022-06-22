WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 636 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 700 PM PDT... At 635 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles northwest of Midland, or 30 miles northeast of Desert Center, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3407 11481 3388 11503 3397 11523 3408 11518 TIME...MOT...LOC 0135Z 208DEG 17KT 3405 11506 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather