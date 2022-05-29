WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 159 AM MST Sun May 29 2022 ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... The Wind and Blowing Dust Advisories will be allowed to expire due to lighter wind speeds and improving visibilities. ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, particularly along I-8 near Mountain Springs County Park. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 6 to 9 feet with local sets to 10 feet. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...From noon PDT today through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly locations in such conditions. elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet with local sets to 6 feet. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will be highest on west-facing beaches. THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From noon PDT today through Tuesday evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather