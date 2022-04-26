WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 29, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1215 PM MST Tue Apr 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT

THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Winds will be strongest in the evening and overnight

hours.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County, along Interstate 8.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to midnight PDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

