WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 219 AM MST Tue Apr 19 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MST\/PDT THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MST\/PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MUCH OF SOUTH-CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARIZONA... The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and very high fire danger, which is in effect from 2 PM MST\/PDT this afternoon to 8 PM MST\/PDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Yuma\/Martinez Lake and Vicinity\/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County\/Tonto National Forest Foothills and Lower Colorado River Valley CA. * TIMING...This afternoon into this evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35-40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning.