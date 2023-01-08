WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

113 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 7 to 20 inches, or more in the highest terrain.

Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Western, South-central, and Eastern Siskiyou

County. This includes highway 3 south of Callahan and the Mt.

Shasta Ski Park.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.

