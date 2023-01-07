WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

940 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 50 to 60

mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Siskiyou, Northwest Modoc, and

Southern Klamath Counties. This includes portions of Highway

97, 139, and 140. This also includes the cities of Newell,

Macdoel, Dorris, Olene, and the outskirts of Klamath Falls.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts of up to 55 to 70 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE...The High Wind Warning is for portions of the Warner

Mountains in Modoc County and higher terrain of Klamath and

Lake counties. This includes Highway 299 at Cedar Pass as well

as the Winter Rim in Oregon. The Wind advisory is for a larger

portion of the East Side and includes portions of Highway 140,

395, and 31 between Summer Lake and Paisley.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be this morning

and afternoon.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of the Shasta Valley. This includes Montague

and Interstate 5 south of Yreka to Weed.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 AM PST this morning. For

the High Wind Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST

Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur this

morning and afternoon.

