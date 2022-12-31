WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Medford OR 916 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...The Flood Watch is cancelled for the following rivers in California... Pit River near Canby affecting Modoc County zone. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for the Pit River near Canby. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM PST Saturday the stage was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...River is expected to crest around 7.4 ft, which is below flood conditions. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am PST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Sun Mon Tue Pit River Canby 8.5 4.3 Sat 9 am PS 7.4 6.7 6.0 The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of northern California, including the following county, Modoc County. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather