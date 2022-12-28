WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

324 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...The Shasta Valley from Weed to Montague, including I-5

and a portion of highway 97.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. High

profile vehicles may have difficulty driving.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There could be a lull in the gusty winds

between 6 AM and 10 AM PST before picking back up again in the

afternoon.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather