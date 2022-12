WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 17, 2022

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

848 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to

deteriorating air quality.

* WHERE...Valleys of northern California and south central and

southwest Oregon.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing

air quality with time, especially in and near areas with

significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality

is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory

problems if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A weak weather system is forecast to

arrive over the weekend, which may allow for some minor mixing

and a reduction of air stagnation conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

The Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM. The next few

mornings will be warmer, making the potential for frost more

localized.

