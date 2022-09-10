WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

231 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...High Temperatures between 98 and 109 degrees with lows

in the mid 60s.

* WHERE...

- In California: West and Central Siskiyou County. This includes

the Shasta, Valley, Mt. Shasta City Area, Scott Valley, Lower

Klamath River Valley and the cities of Fort Jones, Etna,

Klamath River, Happy Camp and Somes Bar. This also includes

areas in and near the Mountain, Mill, and McKinney Fires.

- In Oregon: Most of Jackson and Josephine Counties, including

the cities of Medford, Grants Pass, Ashland, Talent, Phoenix,

Jacksonville, Selma, Butte Falls, Shady Cove, the Applegate,

and the Rum Creek Fire.

* WHEN...Through 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While smoke from wildfires may prevent

temperatures from reaching their highest potential in some areas

during the day, poor air quality from that smoke will result in

an additional hazard if one opens windows for relief at night

and into the morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

