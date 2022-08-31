WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

119 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...Gusty southwest winds and dry conditions on the east side

Wednesday...

...The backside of a shortwave trough will cause gusty winds and

are expected to lead to critical conditions this afternoon for

the east side in the presence of very dry surface conditions.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624...

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* AFFECTED AREA...

- In NorCal...Northeast Fire weather zone 284 and northwest Fire

weather zone 285. This includes Tionesta, Newel, and Tulelake,

plus Lava Beds National Monument.

- In Oregon...Eastern fire weather zone 624. This includes Beatty,

Bly, Lorella, Lakeview, and Valley Falls, plus the Fremont-

Winema-National Forest.

* WIND...10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, especially along

ridges.

* HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.

* DETAILEDURL...View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions

promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening.

Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot

vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause

sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions

at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less

wildfire.

Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you

go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know

your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.

