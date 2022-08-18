WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

205 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees expected.

* WHERE...In California, the valleys of western and central

Siskiyou County. In Oregon, far eastern Curry County and

portions of Josephine and Jackson Counties. This includes the

Illinois, Applegate, Rogue, Shasta and Klamath River Valley

and the communities of Medford, Grants Pass, Cave Junction,

Ruch, Yreka, Happy Camp, Shady Cove and Ashland.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will lower by a few degrees

today, but will still be hot. Cloud cover from anticipated

showers/thunderstorms may limit how warm temperatures get during

the day.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening.

