WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

222 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Interstate 5, south of Yreka, and the cities of

Montague, Grenada, Gazelle, and Weed.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest near

Weed.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather