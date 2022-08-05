WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

128 PM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285...

624 AND 625...

* Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in

new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to

fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be

overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible.

* Affected area:

In Northern CA, Fire Zone 285, including Alturas, Canby, the

Warner Mountains, and portions of Modoc National Forest.

In South Central OR, southeastern Fire Zone 624 and southern 625,

including Lakeview, Adel, Valley Falls, Hart Mountain National

Antelope Refuge, and portions of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

* View the hazard area in detail at:

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

