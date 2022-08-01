WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Medford OR

1101 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Siskiyou County through 1130 PM PDT...

At 1100 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Yreka, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Yreka, Tree Of Heaven Campground and Klamath River. Portions of the

McKinney Fire.

This includes the following highways...

Highway 3 in California near mile marker 50.

Highway 96 in California between mile markers 75 and 102.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4174 12250 4172 12273 4187 12317 4197 12334

4200 12280

TIME...MOT...LOC 0600Z 132DEG 17KT 4177 12272

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather