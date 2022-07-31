WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

855 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 100 and

115 degrees Fahrenheit for the valleys, 90 to 100 degrees at

mid elevations, and 80 to 90 degrees in the mountains.

Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, mostly in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

* WHERE...In California, Western Siskiyou County, Central

Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County and North

Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. In Oregon, Eastern

Curry County and Josephine County and Jackson County.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 90 and

100 degrees Fahrenheit for the valleys and 85 to 105 degrees

for mid elevations up to 6000 feet. Overnight lows will also

be warmer than normal, mainly in the 60s.

* WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Central and Eastern Lake

County and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western

Lake County.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

