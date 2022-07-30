WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 1031 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 100 and 115 degrees Fahrenheit for the valleys, 90 to 100 degrees at mid elevations, and 80 to 90 degrees in the mountains. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal, mostly in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Most of Josephine and Jackson counties in southern Oregon and most of Siskiyou County in Northern California. This includes the Rogue, Illinois, Applegate, Lower Klamath River, Scott, and Shasta Valleys as well as surrounding areas. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The duration of this heat wave will be particularly long and is likely to be a top 5 event in the climate record for duration. Take advantage of the cooler overnight and morning periods if you want to beat the heat. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 90 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit for the valleys and 85 to 105 degrees for mid elevations up to 6000 feet. Overnight lows will also be warmer than normal, mainly in the 60s. * WHERE...In California, northeastern Siskiyou County including Macdoel and Dorris and all of Modoc County except the lakes and higher portions of the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Klamath County and Lake County including all areas except the higher mountains and lakes. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather