WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

317 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected This Weekend...

.Heat, instability, and increasing moisture along with a couple of

low pressure impulses moving through today and Sunday into Monday

are expected to bring scattered thunderstorms and abundant

lightning on dry fuels this weekend. Today, thunderstorms are

expected to develop mid to late afternoon across western Siskiyou

County, across the Siskiyous, and over portions of the Southern Oregon

Cascades. These thunderstorms are then likely to propagate across

portions of Jackson and Josephine counties. Sunday into Monday, an

approaching low pressure system will bring another round of

lightning to areas east of the coastal ranges to the Cascades and

into Klamath and northwest Lake County as well as across western

and central Siskiyou.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 280, 617, 620, 621, AND 622...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 617, 620, 621, AND 622...

* Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in

new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to

fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be

overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible.

* Affected area:

In Northern CA Fire Zone....280.

In Southwest OR Fire Zones...617...620...621...622.

* Wind: Gusty outflow winds of 30 to as high as 50 mph will be

possible with stronger thunderstorm cells today and again Sunday

into Monday.

* Thunderstorms: Today, thunderstorms are expected to develop mid

to late afternoon across western Siskiyou County, across the

Siskiyous, and over portions of the Oregon Cascades. These

thunderstorms are then likely to propagate across portions of

Jackson and Josephine counties. Sunday into Monday, an

approaching low pressure system will bring another round of

lightning to areas east of the coastal ranges to the Cascades and

into Klamath and northwest Lake County as well as across western

and central Siskiyou.

* Rainfall: Thunderstorms today may begin dry and then transition

to a mix of wet and dry. Sunday into Monday the thunderstorms

will be a mix of wet and dry, as well. Locally significant

wetting rainfall will be possible with some of the thunderstorms,

especially the slower moving ones.

* View the hazard area in detail at:

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 281, 616, 624, AND 625...

In Northern CA Fire Zone....281.

In Southwest and South Central OR Fire Zones...616...624...625.

possible with stronger thunderstorm cells.

* Thunderstorms: Sunday into Monday, an approaching low pressure

system will bring a round of scattered thunderstorms with

* Rainfall: Sunday into Monday, scattered thunderstorms will be a

mix of wet and dry, as well. Locally significant wetting rainfall

will be possible with some of the thunderstorms, especially the

slower moving ones.

...Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Increase Sunday and Monday...

Monsoonal moisture will spread across the region by Sunday,

resulting in a considerable increase in shower and thunderstorm

chances during the afternoon and evening hours - particularly

along and south of the Interstate 80 corridor. A similar threat

will exist again on Monday as at least one more day of enhanced

thunderstorm activity can be expected.

These showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing

strong/gusty winds, cloud-to-ground lightning, small hail, and

torrential rainfall. Localized flash flooding will be possible,

especially near areas that have burned within the last several

years. If you have outdoor plans, have a method of receiving

weather alerts and be prepared to seek shelter quickly if a storm

approaches. Remember, lightning can strike many miles away from a

storm where it is not raining. If you can hear thunder, you are

close enough to be struck by lightning.

