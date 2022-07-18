WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

152 AM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONE 285...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONE 285...

* Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and

critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread

potential of any new and existing fires.

* Affected area:

For the Red Flag Warning...Fire Weather Zone 285 from Alturas

west, including Tionesta and Canby..

For the Fire Weather Watch...The Northwest portion of FWZ 285

from Canby north and west, including Tionesta and Newell.

* Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* Humidity: 8 to 11 percent.

* Additional Details: Tuesday, isolated critical conditions are

possible in the higher terrain in the areas near the Rush Creek

and Juniper Creek RAWS. The limiting factor for now is not

meeting the duration criteria for winds.

* View the hazard area in detail at:

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Precautionary/preparedness actions...

If you have not packed your evacuation kit yet, now is the time to

do so. This includes items like important documents and essentials

you cannot live without. Fill your vehicle's fuel tank. Visit

ready.gov/kit for more information.

Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during

the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit

weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in

your area.

ZONE 284...

critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread

potential of any new and existing fires.

In Northern CA...The northeast portion of FWZ 284, including

Macdoel, Tennant, and Dorris.

* Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* Humidity: 8 to 12 percent.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could

promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life-

threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a

possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

