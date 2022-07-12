WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

520 PM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 90 to 101 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Klamath County and much of Lake County. In

California, central and Eastern Siskiyou County and much of

Modoc County. This includes the communities of Summer Lake,

Paisley, Lakeview, Adel, Bly, Beatty,Crescent Alturas,

Tulelake, Yreka, and Mt Shasta City.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...High temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees expected, with

up to 110 expected in the hottest areas.

* WHERE...Much of Jackson County in Oregon. In California,

central and Siskiyou County. This includes the Rogue and

Shasta Valleys and the communities of Medford, Ashland, Yreka

and Weed.

