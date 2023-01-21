WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

526 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor beach erosion and minor tidal overflow.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, San Luis Obispo

County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County

Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and

Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at

beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal

ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant

damage is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The time of greatest concern will be

during morning high tide which will range between 7.0 and 7.3

feet between 730 AM and 900 AM this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather