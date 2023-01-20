WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 19, 2023

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

918 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY...

...FROST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North to Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if

left unprotected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winder conditions should prevent widespread

frost, however patchy frost is still possible Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost

formation. Isolated temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are

possible in and around the Santa Monica Mountains and in the

Ojai Valley.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa

Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley, Central

Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys,

Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley

and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Friday.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured

objects and make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph shifting to north to northeast after midnight. Isolated

gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Friday.

profile vehicles. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County

as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

