WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

426 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

There will be an increased risk of downed trees due to the

very wet soils caused by the recent heavy rainfall. In

addition, a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph expected. Isolated gusts to 45 mph in the foothills.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and San Luis Obispo

County Inland Central Coast.

* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50

mph expected. Strongest winds across higher terrain and Carrizo

Plain.

* WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains, Southern Salinas Valley and San

Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust

will make driving difficult There will be an increased risk of

downed trees due to the very wet soils caused by the recent

heavy rainfall. In addition, a few power outages may result.

...A thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Humboldt and

central Del Norte Counties through 500 PM PST...

At 426 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near

Klamath, moving northeast at 40 mph. Additional storms may move

onshore behind it.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Klamath, Klamath Glen and Requa.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4171 12366 4169 12366 4167 12369 4164 12368

4162 12371 4159 12371 4132 12400 4137 12408

4147 12406 4154 12408 4157 12410 4160 12410

4168 12414 4187 12388

TIME...MOT...LOC 0026Z 224DEG 34KT 4152 12410

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

