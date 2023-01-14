WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1137 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following

county, Ventura.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1135 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated moderate rainfall across the area. Hourly rainfall

rates between 0.25 and 0.40 inches have been observed. These

rainfall rates will cause minor urban and small stream

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo,

Fillmore, Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Rose

Valley, Lockwood Valley, Newbury Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

