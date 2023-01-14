WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 318 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Snow accumulations through Saturday night up to 3 inches below 7000 feet, except 5 to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For Sunday night through Monday night, snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches above 5500 feet and 3 to 6 inches between 4500 and 5000 feet. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of light snow accumulations on the Grapevine over Interstate 5 Monday night. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather