WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

408 AM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HIGHEST TIDES OF THE YEAR...OR KING TIDES...WILL CAUSE PERIODS

OF MINOR TIDAL OVERFLOWS AND INCREASED RIP CURRENT ACTIVITY

THROUGH MIDDAY SATURDAY...

.The highest astronomical tides of the year, or King Tides, will

affect areas beaches and coastlines through this morning, when

high tide is forecast to occur. King tides have historically

resulted in the minor flooding of beach walkways and normal dry

beach areas and increased rip current activity.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

TODAY...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 5 to 8 feet. Abnormally high tides around 7

feet are expected this morning. Minor tidal overflow is

possible around the time of morning high tide.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at

beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal

ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No

significant damage is expected. There is an increased risk of

ocean drowning due to increased rip current activity. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. Abnormally high tides

around 7 feet are expected this morning. Minor tidal overflow

is possible around the time of morning high tide.

* WHERE...Greatest impacts are expected on the west facing

beaches of Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast

and Los Angeles County Beaches.

ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant

damage is expected. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning

due to increased rip current activity. Rip currents can pull

swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off

beaches and rocks, and capsize small small boats nearshore.

Ventura County Beaches.

beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

_____

