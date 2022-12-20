WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 20, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 340 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Isolated temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are possible through the canyons of the Santa Monica Range. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather