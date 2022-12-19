WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

313 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures 32 to 35 degrees in wind sheltered areas

will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County

Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central

Coast.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if

left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 degrees will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE...Ojai Valley and the western portion of the San Fernando

Valley from Woodland Hills west to the Ventura County border.

