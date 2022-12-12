WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 947 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... Only isolated snow showers are expected this morning with minimal if any additional accumulation. Motorists are still urged to drive with caution if driving through the mountains as some higher elevation roads may still be covered with snow and or ice. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Isolated snow showers above 3500 feet will be tapering off this morning with no additional accumulation. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather