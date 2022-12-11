WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1203 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of southwest

California, including the following county, San Luis Obispo.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

