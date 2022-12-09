WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

_____

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

204 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, San Luis Obispo County

Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa

Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING

THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

could be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles.

_____

