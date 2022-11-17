WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1205 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR THE SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS HAS EXPIRED.... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND MUCH OF VENTURA COUNTY FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM SATURDAY... .Santa Ana winds will slowly diminish through tonight into Thursday. Very dry conditions will remain with minimum humidities of 8 to 15 percent. Another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected Friday night through Saturday. Gusty northeast winds will combined with very low humidities of 5 to 15 percent will likely support 6 or more hours of critical fire weather conditions on Saturday. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS... ...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR THE SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS... * Winds...Northeast winds with gusts peaking 40 to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 15 percent. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information.. RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA COUNTY AND WESTERN MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY... * Winds...Northeast winds with gusts peaking 40 to 60 mph for wind prone mountains. Local gusts to 70 mph over windy peaks and canyons. Strongest Saturday morning. RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN VALLEYS OF VENTURA COUNTY AND WESTERN VALLEYS OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY... * Winds...Northeast winds with gusts peaking 30 to 50 mph. Local gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. Strongest Saturday morning. information. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather