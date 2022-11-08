WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

110 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Local wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible through this evening as

additional shower bands move through with possible thunderstorms.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Portions of southwest California.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Monica Mountains.

This includes Kanan, Malibu Canyon, Topanga, and Decker Canyon

Roads in the Santa Monica Mountains, and Interstate 5 and

Highways 14 and 126 in the Santa Clarita Valley. Tree limbs

could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

