HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

715 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with local sets to

14 feet with dangerous rip currents. Surf will be highest on

west and northwest-facing beaches.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County

Central Coast Beaches with west and northwest facing exposure.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches with west facing exposure.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf of 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los

Angeles County Beaches with west facing exposure.

