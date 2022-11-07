WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

922 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE RECENT BURN SCARS IN LOS

ANGELES COUNTY FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall are possible over the recent burn scars in Los Angeles

county.

* WHERE...Portions of the Los Angeles county mountains, Antelope

Valley, San Gabriel Valley, and Santa Clarita Valley in and below

the Fish, Route, Bobcat, Ranch2, Dam, and Lake burn scars.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall may develop across the recent burn scars

in LA County, bringing the risk of flash flooding and debris

flows, as well as rockslides.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A slight chance of thunderstorms has been added for Los

Angeles county on Tuesday. Peak rainfall rates of 0.50 to

0.75 inches per hour are forecasted for the watch area, with

local rates up to 1.00 inch per hour possible in favored

upslope locations and near thunderstorms.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Those living in and near burn areas should listen to emergency

officials.

