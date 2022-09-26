WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 27, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 147 AM PDT Mon Sep 26 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 98 and 105. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 92 and 98 expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures between 86 and 102 expected. * WHERE...Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Santa Monica Mountains. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 105 to 110. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather