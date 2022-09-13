WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

959 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Watch will expire for a portion of southwest California,

including the following areas, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County

Mountains and Ventura County Mountains.

There is still some residual shower activity across the Antelope

this evening, but there is no longer a threat of widespread flash

flooding across the area.

