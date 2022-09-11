WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

523 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Los Angeles County in the mountains to Antelope

Valley.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and

near the Bobcat burn scar. Ponding of water, including Highway

138, in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 516 PM PDT, A line of thunderstorms was producing rainfall

rates of around one inch per hour. Urban and roadway flooding

as well as minor debris flows are ongoing or expected to

begin shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Acton, Palmdale, Pearblossom, Llano, Littlerock, Valyermo, as

well as portions of Highway 138 and the Angeles Crest.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger

shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable

of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn

scars.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

East Central Orange County in southwestern California...

* Until 830 PM PDT.

* At 524 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Perris, Sun City, Temescal Valley,

Menifee, Ortega Highway, Wildomar, Canyon Lake and Lakeland

Village.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

