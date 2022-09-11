WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 242 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...The highway 14 cooridor in the Santa Clarita Valley, within Los Angeles County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 237 PM PDT, radar indicated a slow moving thunderstorm producing heavy rain, with estimated totals so far between 0.5-1 inch.This will cause minor urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Clarita and Sylmar. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather