COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

226 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, shallow flooding of sea

water is expected. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking

waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely around the time of

high tide. Areas of concern include vulnerable low-lying

coastal areas such as Pebbly Beach Yard, coastal walkways, and

beach areas. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT

expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal Flooding will be most hazardous

during high tide. A high tides of 6.5 to 7.0 feet is expected

this morning around 10 AM, and a high tide of 7.0 to 7.5 feet is

expected this evening around 9 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do

NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they

can be deadly locations in such conditions.

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...South facing beaches of Santa Barbara County South

Coast, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles

County Beaches.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding beaches and

harbors is possible during the evening high tides.

