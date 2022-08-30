WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 558 AM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112 * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Inland Coast and Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather