Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

110 AM PDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated, long period surf of 3 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, especially south facing

beaches.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong rip currents and long-shore

currents are expected along many beaches due to a long period

south swell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

elevated, long period surf of 3 to 6 feet. Local sets to 7 feet

possible.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and

Los Angeles County Beaches, especially south facing beaches.

