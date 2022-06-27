WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 759 PM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... Tomorrow will still be very warm, but most areas should see a few degrees of cooling from today's high temperatures. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 95 to 108 expected. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Southern Salinas Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. * WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 90 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...In Los Angeles county...Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, and San Gabriel Valley. In Santa Barbara county Santa ...Ynez Valley. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather