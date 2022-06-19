WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 20, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 831 PM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph. Strongest winds near Gaviota, Refugio, and Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include Highway 154 through San Marcos Pass. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass and near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. Highways 101 and 154, especially near Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. Strongest near the I-5 corridor. result. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather